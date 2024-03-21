House lawmakers crack down on Chinese ocean freight data

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers have passed a bill giving regulators new power to investigate potential violations of the law by the producer of one of the most closely watched container freight indexes.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act of 2023, which passed the chamber on Thursday by a vote of 393-24, targets China’s Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE). SSE publishes the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, an aggregator of spot market data on which container freight rates in the trans-Pacific ocean trades are based.

The legislation — if also approved by the Senate — would allow the Federal Maritime Commission to look into potential advantages the SSE provides China, including the ability of the Chinese government to manipulate container freight markets to the disadvantage of U.S. businesses and consumers.

It also cracks down on Logink, a logistics management platform operated by China, by banning its use in the U.S. by port operators and marine terminals that use federal grant money.



