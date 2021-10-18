  • ITVI.USA
    15,442.580
    19.940
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.891
    0.002
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.850
    -0.110
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,411.420
    23.220
    0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.680
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.060
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.020
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.420
    0.100
    4.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.000
    0%
  • WAIT.USA
    128.000
    2.000
    1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

House of a 1000 Customs Rejects

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, October 18, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Lauren Beagen, principal and founder of Squall Strategies, about the FMC’s new notice on detention and demurrage. 

Brent Orsuga, founder and president of Pinnacle Growth Advisors, has advice for job seekers looking to get a new role and a big salary in supply chain. Should you cash in on the great recession?

Gayle Campbell-Andrus, CEO at Truck Sail Inc., is making trailer side skirts and boat tails designed to improve the aerodynamics and road safety of semi-trailers and straight trucks.

James S. Crowley, creative director at Texas Media Foundry, shows us the art of filming trucks and telling a story with the lens.

Elizabeth Simpkins, regional underwriting officer for Inland Marine Transportation at Travelers, teaches us about contractual risk transfer. 

Plus, will freight blimps solve the shipping crisis; semi spills the beers; A&E is bringing back “Shipping Wars”; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

