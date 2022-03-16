  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How 3PLs are battling their way through an increasingly complex supply chain crisis

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 16, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit. They’ll hit on the hottest topics and issues 3PLs are contending with in ‘22.

With special guests:

Anthony Sutardja, CEO at Parade, on helping brokers reuse carriers and find hidden capacity.

Dennis Cooke, president and CEO at Transforce, on new technology matching carrier jobs with drivers.

Mustafa Azizi, founder and CEO at Zuum, on digitizing traditional freight brokers. 

Haley Evans, SVP of broker services at TriumphPay, looks at challenges brokers face as they look to revamp their systems.

Prasad Gollapalli, CEO at Trucker Tools, on why carrier relationship platforms are the glue that holds your network together.

Ron Richardson, chief revenue officer at Turvo, on the critical limitations of last-generation TMS. 

