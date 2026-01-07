How are Freight Brokers Staying Afloat?

Looking at the shocking December 2025 metrics, we couldn’t help but wonder how brokers are surviving. While, by almost any surface-level metric, freight brokerage volumes look healthy. Loads are moving. Capacity is abundant. Rates have stabilized off the bottom. And yet, across the industry, broker layoffs continue, balance sheets remain under pressure, and even well-run operators are quietly fighting for survival.

The disconnect isn’t demand, it’s unit economics.

To understand why brokerage profitability has become so fragile, you have to stop looking at gross margin percentages in isolation and start looking at gross margin per load versus the true cost to service that load. When you do, the picture becomes uncomfortably clear.

The Scenario Most Brokers Are Living In:

Consider a representative mid-market, non-asset brokerage operating in today’s loose freight environment:

Average revenue per load: $1,912

Gross margin: 9.91%

Gross margin per load: ~$189

Annual revenue: $30 million

Annual load volume: ~15,700 loads

Shippers pay in 40 days

Carriers are paid in 30 days

Cost of capital: 7%

On paper, a ~10% margin looks workable. In practice, it isn’t.

Where the Money Actually Goes:

At this scale, the brokerage employs roughly 20 people — sales, carrier reps, operations, leadership, finance and admin — with a fully loaded payroll of about $2.36 million. Spread across the higher load count required to generate $30 million at lower revenue per load, payroll works out to roughly $150 per load.

Then come the unavoidable non-payroll costs:

Transportation management systems

Load boards

Market intelligence and data tools

Insurance, compliance, accounting, marketing, and overhead

Those costs add another ~$55 per load.

Before factoring in financing costs, the brokerage is already spending about $205 per load to move freight.

Against $189 in gross margin, that’s a loss of roughly $16 per load — before interest expense.

The Quiet Drag of Working Capital:

Now layer in cash flow timing.

Even with relatively disciplined terms — shippers paying in 40 days and carriers in 30 — the broker is financing a 10-day cash gap on $30 million in annual revenue. That ties up roughly $820,000 in working capital.

At a 7% interest rate, that’s about $58,000 per year, or ~$3.70 per load.

All in, the brokerage is losing approximately $19 per load.

Scale that across nearly 16,000 loads, and the result is a six-figure annual loss — not because the company is inefficient, but because the pricing environment no longer supports the cost structure most brokers carry.

Why Volume Isn’t Saving Anyone:

This is where many brokers make a fatal mistake: chasing volume to “grow through it.”

Higher volume does help absorb fixed overhead. Payroll and tech costs per load fall as load counts rise. But when gross margin per load stays flat, losses don’t disappear — they simply compound more slowly.

This is the negative operating leverage trap. Every incremental load moved below the true break-even margin adds risk, consumes working capital, and erodes equity, even if top-line revenue looks strong.

It’s also why many brokerages appear busy while simultaneously burning cash.

The Real Break-Even Threshold:

In this scenario, the math is unforgiving.

To cover:

~$150 per load in payroll

~$55 per load in tech and overhead

~$4 per load in financing costs

A brokerage needs roughly $210–215 in gross margin per load just to break even.

At a $1,912 revenue per load, that implies a minimum sustainable margin of ~11.3% — and that’s before factoring in bad debt, claims, margin volatility, or growth investment.

This explains why so many brokers operating in the 9–10% range feel constant pressure. They aren’t poorly run. They’re structurally under-margin.

Why Some Brokers Survive Anyway:

A small subset of brokers can survive — and even grow — at margins that crush others. The difference isn’t grit; it’s structure.

Highly automated, digitally native brokerages:

Carry far fewer carrier-facing employees per load

Handle exceptions, not every transaction

Generate materially higher revenue per employee

Scale operations sub-linearly as volume grows

By reducing carrier-ops cost per load by 40–50%, these brokers lower their break-even margin meaningfully. Traditional, high-touch models simply don’t have that flexibility.

The Industry’s Hard Truth:

The current freight cycle hasn’t just compressed margins — it has exposed a long-standing mismatch between pricing expectations and cost reality. SONAR data shows clearly:

Rates reset faster than costs

Capacity remains abundant

Pricing power is limited

Cost of capital is higher than in past cycles

Brokers aren’t struggling because they misunderstand freight. They’re struggling because margin per load no longer clears the cost to serve.

The math no longer works at prevailing margins.

Until pricing reflects:

True cost to serve

Cost of capital

Operational complexity by shipper and lane

The industry will continue to see consolidation, quiet exits, and painful restructurings.

The lesson is simple, if uncomfortable: In brokerage, margin per load is destiny.

And right now, for many, it isn’t high enough.