How autonomous vehicle insurance works

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Koop Technologies co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Kamron Khodjaev about next-gen data-driven autonomous vehicle insurance.

LuckyTruck CEO and founder Devin Bostik gets us up to date on the world of InsurTech.

Slync.io founder, Chairman and CEO Chris Kirchner shares his company’s new booking and allocation management solution for logistics service providers.

Terry Douglas, CEO of Express Courier, talks about the business of regional carriers.

Ron Lentz, managing partner at Logisyn Advisors, wants you to know your logistics company’s worth.

Plus, CMA CGM and Hapag-Llyod cap spot rates, Deja Su as another ship gets stuck in Suez, Biden mandates vax and more.

