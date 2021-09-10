  • ITVI.USA
    13,650.350
    7.050
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.815
    -0.090
    -3.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.270
    -0.360
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,639.810
    14.140
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.140
    0.110
    3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.360
    0.030
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.470
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.350
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.080
    0.100
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How autonomous vehicle insurance works

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, September 10, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Koop Technologies co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Kamron Khodjaev about next-gen data-driven autonomous vehicle insurance.

LuckyTruck CEO and founder Devin Bostik gets us up to date on the world of InsurTech.

Slync.io founder, Chairman and CEO Chris Kirchner shares his company’s new booking and allocation management solution for logistics service providers.

Terry Douglas, CEO of Express Courier, talks about the business of regional carriers.

Ron Lentz, managing partner at Logisyn Advisors, wants you to know your logistics company’s worth.

Plus, CMA CGM and Hapag-Llyod cap spot rates, Deja Su as another ship gets stuck in Suez, Biden mandates vax and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

