How hard is it to find drivers? — WTT
On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how difficult it is to find drivers in ’21. With capacity stretched to the limits and delivery delays slowing down the nation, what are the economic consequences of a prolonged shortage?
Plus, TuSimple’s plans now that it has gone public; Trux is bringing visibility to construction tech; a new children’s book series focuses on trucking; driverless Tesla crashes in Texas, killing two; Mother’s Day Truck Convoy will help Make-A-Wish children; could a new insurance bill spell “doom” for independent owner-operators; and “Mortal Kombat” guy sends us a message.
They’re joined by special guests Bruno Stanziale, CEO, FATj.com; Debbie Ruane Sparks and Linda Hagopian, authors of children’s trucking book series “Tripp Wheeler”; Bart Ronan, CEO, TRUX; and Jim Mullen, chief administrative and legal officer, TuSimple
Jeez Louise….I normally avoid podcasts as 99.999999999% percent of them are immeasurable babbling nonsense and this podcast is no exception. When one of the talking heads suggested that truck drivers aren’t coming back after the lockdown because of “enhanced unemployment” I spit out my tea and pressed the stop button. If you’re business doesn’t pay drivers more than enhanced unemployment you don’t deserve to be in business. Pay drivers wages commensurate with living on the road and your problem is solved. Drivers aren’t coming back because of the caveman attitudes of Mr. talking head, whatever his name was.
Why are so many people who can drive trucks doing other things. The local county pays $28.40 per hour plus overtime after 40 hours per week or 10 hours per day. They had 209 truck and bus drivers apply for 5 positions. Until we make trucking companies pay for experience and shipping companies and receiving provide overnight safe parking with showers and Internet. One company in Detroit built a new pay lot for 150 trucks and 50 dropped trailers us another 50 parking of other people buying fuel at their location. They pay $22.00 Us to $27 U S per hour plus bought a 40 rooms hotel for their drivers and customers getting trucks fixed at their shop. They told me all their trucks are full and over 50 well qualified drivers would like to come if they have any openings.