How hard is it to find drivers? — WTT

How hard is it to find drivers?

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology.

Contact Redwood at redwoodlogistics.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about how difficult it is to find drivers in ’21. With capacity stretched to the limits and delivery delays slowing down the nation, what are the economic consequences of a prolonged shortage?

Plus, TuSimple’s plans now that it has gone public; Trux is bringing visibility to construction tech; a new children’s book series focuses on trucking; driverless Tesla crashes in Texas, killing two; Mother’s Day Truck Convoy will help Make-A-Wish children; could a new insurance bill spell “doom” for independent owner-operators; and “Mortal Kombat” guy sends us a message.

They’re joined by special guests Bruno Stanziale, CEO, FATj.com; Debbie Ruane Sparks and Linda Hagopian, authors of children’s trucking book series “Tripp Wheeler”; Bart Ronan, CEO, TRUX; and Jim Mullen, chief administrative and legal officer, TuSimple

