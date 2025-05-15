How to Read Your Rate Con Like a Pro

You wouldn’t sign a lease on a truck without reading the fine print. So why do so many carriers treat a rate confirmation like it’s just a receipt? That little PDF holds the power to make or break your load. And in 2025, with tighter margins, slicker brokers, and more tech-generated freight than ever, knowing how to read your rate con isn’t optional—it’s essential. The fine print is where profit lives. Or die.

This article is going to walk you through exactly how to break down a rate con like a seasoned fleet manager. Not just where to find the rate per mile—but how to spot clauses that can delay payment, waive detention, or dump liability on your carrier. I’m going to show you what to look for, what to question, and how to protect yourself from surprises that hit you when you least expect it.

Let’s get into it.

What Is a Rate Confirmation, Really?

A rate confirmation is a binding contract between you (the carrier) and the broker.





