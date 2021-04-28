How to stop competing for capacity — #WithSONAR

It’s no secret that capacity is almost impossible to come by these days and with the capacity constraints not expected to abate anytime soon, how do you find a place for your freight?

That’s the question Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor are trying to answer on this episode of #WithSONAR.

Taylor and Falasca are joined by Greg Finnerty, the vice president of operations at Concept Logistics, to discuss how to use tender data to empower carrier reps to make decisions.

Finnerty also gives some insights into how to properly communicate with shippers and how to handle the competitive nature of the freight world.



