How to stop competing for capacity — #WithSONAR

Tips and tricks to find room for your freight

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, April 28, 2021
0 3 1 minute read

It’s no secret that capacity is almost impossible to come by these days and with the capacity constraints not expected to abate anytime soon, how do you find a place for your freight?

That’s the question Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor are trying to answer on this episode of #WithSONAR.

Taylor and Falasca are joined by Greg Finnerty, the vice president of operations at Concept Logistics, to discuss how to use tender data to empower carrier reps to make decisions.  

Finnerty also gives some insights into how to properly communicate with shippers and how to handle the competitive nature of the freight world.

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

