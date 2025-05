There’s a fine line between leadership and control, and when you’re running a trucking company—whether you’ve got 1 driver or 15—you’re walking that tightrope every day.

Because your gut tells you: “I need to know what my drivers are doing.”

But your instinct also knows: “If I’m in their ear every hour, they’re going to bounce.”

That’s the tension every carrier faces.

You want performance.

You want safety.

You want efficiency.

But you don’t want to be a micromanager.

So how do you do both?