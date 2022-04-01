  • ITVI.USA
    13,280.350
    -83.310
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.883
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    13.380
    -0.520
    -3.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,321.570
    -81.320
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.090
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    0.110
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.500
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.450
    -0.130
    -5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.100
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

How truckers are winning with side hustles

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, April 1, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to truckers who are using social media to build their own brands and make bank with side hustles. With the market loosening, there’s no better time than now to get a handle on your finances while creating new revenue streams. 

We’ll hear from Tik Toker Clarissa Rankin, whose videos have received more than 32 million likes. 

Chris Lee is using his experience behind the wheel to help drivers get their financial playbook in order.

BruceAllmiighty offers drivers advice on getting paid in and out of the cab.

Michael Johnson, executive VP of strategy at Redwood Logistics, shares why Rating API is essential to succeed in today’s market.

Plus, why FreightWaves’ founder thinks a freight recession is imminent; truckers react to the Werner waiver; warehouse space will remain tight; a truck with two passengers and two dogs gets lucky on an overpass; in memory of Jack Schitt; and more.

1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.