How truckers are winning with side hustles

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to truckers who are using social media to build their own brands and make bank with side hustles. With the market loosening, there’s no better time than now to get a handle on your finances while creating new revenue streams.

We’ll hear from Tik Toker Clarissa Rankin, whose videos have received more than 32 million likes.

Chris Lee is using his experience behind the wheel to help drivers get their financial playbook in order.

BruceAllmiighty offers drivers advice on getting paid in and out of the cab.

Michael Johnson, executive VP of strategy at Redwood Logistics, shares why Rating API is essential to succeed in today’s market.

Plus, why FreightWaves’ founder thinks a freight recession is imminent; truckers react to the Werner waiver; warehouse space will remain tight; a truck with two passengers and two dogs gets lucky on an overpass; in memory of Jack Schitt; and more.

