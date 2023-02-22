Watch Now


How will AI shape the future of freight negotiations?

Pactum CEO and co-founder Martin Rand breaks down AI-powered contracts and deals

FreightWaves' Chief Economist Anthony Smith (left) and Pactum CEO Martin Rand (right) discuss the role of AI in supply chain negotiations.

This fireside chat recap is from Wednesday, the first second day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: M&A activity in 2022 and an outlook for 2023.

DETAILS: Are humans doing too much of the work when it comes to freight and supply chain negotiations? Martin Rand, CEO and co-founder of Pactum AI, dives into how AI dealmaking bots can determine favorable contract terms, identify cost-effective rates and even forge relationships with carriers, vendors and other supply chain players.

KEY QUOTES FROM RAND:

On AI’s ability to navigate seas of data: “Moves are happening all the time, and the environment around these moves is changing. So there is a lot of data surrounding those moves, a lot of complexity, and there’s a lot of fast-moving data. … What a machine can do is go through all the underlying data about, let’s say, a single container moved from point A to point B and understand what moves have been done in the past, which carriers are perfect for this move and how to negotiate the move.”

On AI’s potential to reduce carbon emissions: “If a single entity can negotiate a whole value chain, then what we can do is we can turn carbon emissions into a tradeable term that gets negotiated through the hubs of the supply chain. … Suddenly, it becomes beneficial for the vendor’s vendor to reduce their carbon footprint.”


On the potential for bot-bot negotiations: “If a bot negotiates with a bot, then a deal could be renegotiated at any fluctuation of a commodity price. A deal can happen every couple of seconds if necessary — we are not bound by renegotiating something annually.”

Jack Daleo

Jack is a staff writer for FreightWaves and Modern Shipper covering topics like last mile delivery and e-commerce fulfillment. He studied at Northwestern University, majoring in journalism with a certificate in integrated marketing communications. Previously, Jack has written for Backpacker Magazine and enjoys travel, the outdoors, and all things basketball.