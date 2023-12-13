How will generative AI impact the supply chain?

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Generative AI and its impact on the supply chain.

DETAILS: Mike Branch, vice president of data and analytics at Ontario-based Geotab, joins FreightWaves’ Thomas Wasson to talk about generative AI and its possible impacts on the domestic supply chain. Geotab provides telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to more than 50,000 customers in 160 countries.

KEY QUOTES FROM MIKE BRANCH:

“Nobody really asked us, ‘Hey, Geotab, take generative AI and mash it into your platform and make it work for me.’ But what people do ask is, ‘How can I get better insights more quickly?’ And we hypothesize that generative AI is a great way to do that. It’s a great way for you to have a conversation with your fleet. So we started that journey on generative AI this year.”

“[Generative AI] puts the power in the hands of those who have the capability to make change, whether you’re the chief sustainability officer or if you’re the fleet manager or if you’re somebody who doesn’t understand how to write a query to extract the data — you shouldn’t need to — but you have a question of the data and you simply want it answered. And this democratizes it quite a bit.”





“This year has been the year of hype for generative AI. I think next year will be the year of trust. … We think this will help move the industry forward.”