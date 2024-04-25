Hub Group sees Q1 revenue fall 13% year over year to $999M

Weak freight market conditions continue placing financial strains on transportation providers, said Phil Yeager, president and CEO of Hub Group Inc.

“Market conditions have remained soft … largely due to excess truckload capacity that is yet to exit the industry,” Yeager said during an earnings call with analysts after the market closed on Thursday.

Hub Group reported first-quarter revenue of $999.5 million, a 13% year-over-year (y/y) decline.

The company reported net income of $27 million, a 56% decline compared to the same period in 2023. Earnings per share came in at 44 cents for the first-quarter.



