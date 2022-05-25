IATA cargo group announces leadership transition

TEMPE, Ariz. — Frederic Leger announced Tuesday during the heavily attended Cargo Network Services Partnership Conference that he will hand the presidency to Laura Pullins in June so he can focus on being senior vice president of commercial products and services at the International Air Transport Association.

Pullins is director of digital supply chain at Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based HULFT, a data integration services firm in the logistics space. She has held a series of logistics management positions at Ocean Insights (now part of project 44), Wholesome Sweeteners and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

CNS, based nearby in Miami, is an IATA subsidiary that represents the air cargo industry in the U.S. and provides payment processing, consulting and market data services to members.

Incoming CNS President Laura Pullins speaks to delegates at the Partnership Conference. (Photo: IATA)

Leger took the CNS helm after Michael White retired at the end of 2020 and divided his time between IATA’s Geneva office and Miami.

From 2007 to 2013, Leger was head of cargo business process and standards at IATA. He will join the CNS executive board in addition to his duties at IATA.

Organizers said this year’s conference, the first without any COVID restrictions in three years, is a financial success thanks to more than 700 registered delegates, 35 sponsors and a record 43 hospitality suites booked. The figures reflect pent-up interest among industry representatives to meet again with colleagues and the strong market that has helped air logistics companies achieve strong bottom lines.

Attendance is 26% higher than the previous record set in Miami in 2019.

More FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

