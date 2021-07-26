  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,285.200
    -0.340
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.779
    0.003
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.420
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,255.990
    -0.630
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.300
    -0.240
    -6.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.950
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.310
    0.060
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.950
    -0.100
    -2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Ice cream gets political 一 The Stockout

And the fight isn’t about flavor choice

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, July 26, 2021
1 minute read

This episode of The Stockout is sponsored by NYSHEX. The New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX) is supporting the transformation of container shipping by solving inefficiencies associated with booking downfalls and shipment rollings. To learn more visit nyshex.com

Who knew ice cream could be a bigger fight than just vanilla versus chocolate? Ben & Jerry’s has stirred up some controversy this week thanks to an announcement about where it will no longer serve ice cream.

That isn’t the only big story in a volatile week for the CPG world. Mike Baudendistel breaks down all this week’s hot stories on this episode of The Stockout. 

Baudendistel tackles Unilever’s earnings results showing that shares declined 5%, a big swing for a blue-chip name. Coca-Cola also released earnings this week, showing a decent gain as people return to dining out. Coke’s biggest markets were the U.S. and Europe and its revenue for Q2 exceeded 2019 results. 

Ben & Jerry’s announcement that the brand will no longer be carried in the Israel-controlled West Bank was met with a heated response on social media, including from several elected officials. Baudendistel looks at the reaction from parent company Unilever and explains if state laws could have any impact on Ben & Jerry’s move. 

You can find more episodes of The Stockout and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, July 26, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

