Ice cream gets political 一 The Stockout

Who knew ice cream could be a bigger fight than just vanilla versus chocolate? Ben & Jerry’s has stirred up some controversy this week thanks to an announcement about where it will no longer serve ice cream.

That isn’t the only big story in a volatile week for the CPG world. Mike Baudendistel breaks down all this week’s hot stories on this episode of The Stockout.

Baudendistel tackles Unilever’s earnings results showing that shares declined 5%, a big swing for a blue-chip name. Coca-Cola also released earnings this week, showing a decent gain as people return to dining out. Coke’s biggest markets were the U.S. and Europe and its revenue for Q2 exceeded 2019 results.

Ben & Jerry’s announcement that the brand will no longer be carried in the Israel-controlled West Bank was met with a heated response on social media, including from several elected officials. Baudendistel looks at the reaction from parent company Unilever and explains if state laws could have any impact on Ben & Jerry’s move.



