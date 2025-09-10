Impersonation Attacks Are Here To Stay

For the last five years, the complexity of scams attacking the transportation industry has evolved into one of the most elaborate and complex forms of fraud attacking commerce. We have watched fraud evolve from simple double-brokering scams to very complex impersonation scams involving document forgery, fake transportation management system (TMS) platforms and websites, hijacked email accounts, and spoofed phone numbers. The level of complexity is so utterly mind-blowing that even the best carrier screening platforms have a difficult time determining what is real and what is a scam.

In March of 2023, hackers breached the Department of Transportation (DOT) database. At the time, DOT admitted to only employee information being compromised; however, it was discovered by October of the same year that the entire DOT PIN database was compromised and available on the Dark Web.

Some free advice: If you have not changed your DOT PIN number since March of 2023, go to https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/registration/request-pin-number and follow the instructions.

It was this compromise that gave way to scammers famously searching for ideal target carriers in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) SAFER database. When a target was identified, the scammer would purchase the applicable PIN and file an MCS-150 to change the contact info of the carrier with the FMCSA Registration Department. Once SAFER information was updated to sources controlled by the scammers, they would book loads with brokers with impunity.

Thanks to updated procedures at FMCSA, in cooperation with FreightValidate.com’s free SAFERWatch program, carriers and brokers now know within hours if there are changes made to their registrations. The Freight Fraud Task Force (FFTF) has been helping both carriers and brokers who have had SAFER information compromised. The FFTF is using a playbook devised by the FFTF co-founders to help rescue compromised authorities, with the support and backing of the Registration Department at FMCSA.

Latest in Carrier Impersonation

Over the last six months, scammers have found it far more difficult to compromise FMCSA data and have shifted gears to impersonating carriers by directly attacking their communications, specifically email. Scammers are still combing FMCSA data to identify potentially weak targets, including motor carriers that lack any level of sophistication with regard to computer security. Scammers appear to be watching for carriers with public domain email addresses and poor password strength to hack.

Once a victim is identified, the scammers begin their hacking attack. They infiltrate the carrier’s email and begin inserting special code. The scammer finds past sent emails with COIs, Certificates of Authority, Notices of Assignment, and W-9s. Once that data is gathered, the scammer starts using the carrier’s own email to book loads with potentially weak brokers. Scammer tech deletes emails from the “sent messages” folder to avoid detection. When the weak broker replies to the email, the scammer tech intercepts the email and prevents it from ever reaching the user’s inbox, again to avoid detection. Once the deal is done, the scammer sends in a fake carrier to load and steal the cargo. Once the weak broker realizes they were scammed, the scammer breaks their connection with the impersonated carrier. New emails going to the carrier’s inbox are finally visible, and both the broker and carrier are wondering, “What just happened”? By this point, the scammer has control of the cargo and disappears, leaving the weak broker and the impersonated carrier to deal with the aftermath.

Broker Impersonation

This form of attack is constant and is visible across the load boards every day. Brokers are impersonated by scammers who manage to gain access to broker email, TMS and/or broker load board credentials. Scammers obtain past copies of BOLs and rate confirmations as a template to forge fake documents. If real documents cannot be easily located, scammers simply cut and paste brokerage logos onto generic documents to make them look authentic. The scammers then start making load posts in the broker’s name and offer above-market rates for these loads. This has a distinct odor of a traditional double-broker scam. In the end, a weak carrier books the load, hauls the freight, which usually goes to the correct intended destination, and the scammer runs away with the carrier’s pay. By the time either the impersonated broker or weak carrier figures it out, the attack is over and the bad guy gets away.

This is an extremely popular form of attack involving Amazon Relay. As scammers purchase or somehow acquire a closed carrier’s Amazon Relay credentials, they probe for brokers they can impersonate. Once a victim broker is identified, the scammer literally books hundreds of loads through the Amazon Relay app, and using their tech, they repost these loads on load boards almost instantly. In one such attack last year, a victim broker had over 400 Amazon Relay loads posted in their name in the course of an hour. Each load was covered by a weak and unsuspecting carrier. The scammer (and their team) grossed as much as $500k in a single attack. Broker victims have no liability to pay carriers for the loads they hauled, so they catch the abuse of the weak carriers who don’t know how to direct their energies. Those who finally make the connection that Amazon is liable to pay the final mile carrier are mired in a complicated claims process that takes experienced collections agents to even attempt filing claims. It is nearly impossible to get an Amazon claims team member on the phone to discuss the claims process.

Latest Impersonation Trend Against Brokers: Fake Shippers

We are seeing a sharp increase in reports of bad actors claiming to be shippers. In this scam, the bad guys target fairly new brokerages to seek inexperienced brokers with little real sales experience. This allows the scammer to maximize the odds of profiting from a green or naive broker. Traditionally, we see this as a short-term attack, where a shipper calls a broker out of the blue and offers them freight that actually does not exist. The green broker gets excited, offers rates, and is “awarded” the freight.

The bad guy throws in another layer… the carrier plant. The scammer tells the broker that they have a carrier they want to use, but it’s easier if the broker just handles it for them instead of doing a direct carrier award by the scammer. The green broker believes they have achieved a significant success: they have secured freight from a new customer and do not need to locate a carrier. The carrier is actually a plant by the scammer. The reality is that no cargo is actually moving. It is purely a paperwork exercise using fake releases, fake signatures on the Bill of Lading, etc… The scam is designed so that the green broker pays the planted carrier, and after 30-45 days (pending broker invoice terms), the scammer shipper disappears and fails to pay the green broker. The potential loss to victim brokers is well into six figures.

Targeting New Entities

Scammers are here to stay. There is no doubt about how they operate or how they target victims. One common theme in target selection is how new, naïve, or weak the victim is. A recent scam making waves across social media is no exception. This scam victimizes both carriers and brokers, with the financial effect on the carrier.

FFTF contributor Thomas Azpell was discussing this very issue in a recent LinkedIn post:

http://(https://www.linkedin.com/posts/thomas-azpell-19a13314a_logistics-freightfraud-logistics-activity-7368742915675803650-Vf54?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAFa9cUBnF6J4D9l3oUa239cNXjGarMK3VE)

He discovered that his company has a scammer who is impersonating his brokerage. Worse than that, the scammer has even set up a website and domain to make the scam appear more legitimate.

This scam targets carriers while impersonating brokers. It basically says that the impersonated brokerage has access to regular, direct freight and is looking for carriers to haul it. If the carrier pays a $500 deposit, the broker will ensure the carrier gets work on these lanes. For new carriers out there, no broker charges a “deposit” for preferred access to dedicated lanes. This scam is a cash grab, and the bad guy will disappear the instant you send the funds.

Azpell has shared on social media his conversation with the scammer who is still impersonating his brokerage. “I asked him why he just doesn’t open his own brokerage. He clearly knows how the freight industry operates. He could do well in the business”. This is a common sentiment when industry stakeholders discuss these bad guys and motives. Azpell continued, “He laughed at me. He asked if I make $2,000 profit per day. Of course, I don’t. But he (scammer) did.” The reality is that there are upwards of 600 new carriers entering the industry every week. Just four of these per day need to bite on the scam, and the scammer makes a fortune off the ignorance of new carriers in the impersonated broker’s name.

Steps to Protect Yourself

Motor Carriers can take simple steps to help protect themselves. First, do not come into this industry blindly. Commercial driver’s license (CDL) mills can teach you how to hold a steering wheel, but they don’t teach how to run a business. The same is true for the $500 per-class videos on YouTube University. First, find a mentor. Not just a social media person who acts like they know everything and only reads their posts. Literally befriend them and talk to them. Find a reliable source of information and learn. Next, be knowledgeable in computer security practices. Such practices will reduce the chance that you can fall victim to phishing attacks. Third, purchase a domain reflective of your business name. It costs a scammer nothing to make a similar Gmail account to impersonate you. Having a private domain usually costs under $50 per year and legitimizes your business, builds your brand, and makes it more difficult for scammers to hack without it being noticed. The result of a carrier failing basic defensive measures usually means the carrier loses money on a load. This is a costly mistake for a profession that operates on razor-thin margins.

Brokers also need to take basic steps to help fortify themselves. Again, train your staff and agents on computer security. Next, when speaking to potential clients, focus on developing your relationships. Rewards in this industry are never easy. A promise of easy reward is always a red flag. Third, avoid knee-jerk reactions. Processes are key to survival, and abandoning those processes for convenience or speed leads to extremely costly mistakes. A failure in the process can lead to your freight being double brokered, or worse. This can be a six-figure mistake that insurance will most likely not cover.

Help is available if you know where to look. The Freight Fraud Task Force is building training programs, webinars, and audit programs to help all industry stakeholders. We have resources we can guide stakeholders to in times of doubt. Reach out to the FFTF on our LinkedIn page for help.