Importance of pets in the office and the cab

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Mark Cushing, founder and CEO at Animal Policy Group, about the importance and value of pet-friendly employment policies for office workers and drivers.

Bryan Buckley, CEO/founder at Helmand Valley Growers Co., tells us about his company. HVGC is a veteran-owned and -operated cannabis manufacturer that donates 100% of its profits to studying how cannabis could treat PTSD, chronic pain and other veteran issues. He’ll tell us how the supply chain has hit the cannabis business.

Patty Pappas, co-founder of Hello Again, is helping women get through menopause with a cannabis-based solution. We’ll find out the why behind her company and how supply chain delays have impacted the components needed for her goods.

Steve Ferreira, founder and CEO at Ocean Audit Inc., hits us with his latest port report. We’ll find out how containers are flowing as we race toward Thanksgiving.

Andy Owens, CEO at A&M Transport, shares his thoughts on workforce development in trucking.

Plus, Thanksgiving dinner up 14%; Labor Department sues Paccar over firing worker who publicly questioned COVID safety; new bill aims to get more female drivers in the cab; woman swallows AirPod; CMA CGM delivers the turkey; and more.

