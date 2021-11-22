  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Importance of pets in the office and the cab

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, November 22, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Mark Cushing, founder and CEO at Animal Policy Group, about the importance and value of pet-friendly employment policies for office workers and drivers.

Bryan Buckley, CEO/founder at Helmand Valley Growers Co., tells us about his company. HVGC is a veteran-owned and -operated cannabis manufacturer that donates 100% of its profits to studying how cannabis could treat PTSD, chronic pain and other veteran issues. He’ll tell us how the supply chain has hit the cannabis business.

Patty Pappas, co-founder of Hello Again, is helping women get through menopause with a cannabis-based solution. We’ll find out the why behind her company and how supply chain delays have impacted the components needed for her goods. 

Steve Ferreira, founder and CEO at Ocean Audit Inc., hits us with his latest port report. We’ll find out how containers are flowing as we race toward Thanksgiving. 

Andy Owens, CEO at A&M Transport, shares his thoughts on workforce development in trucking. 

Plus, Thanksgiving dinner up 14%; Labor Department sues Paccar over firing worker who publicly questioned COVID safety; new bill aims to get more female drivers in the cab; woman swallows AirPod; CMA CGM delivers the turkey; and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

