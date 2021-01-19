Imports and infrastructure are top priority — Midday Market Update

Over halfway through January, retail sales and imports continue to grow

Headlines

FreightWaves’ Greg Miller reports on the exorbitant growth in import activity as container spot rates remain high and freight volumes are expected to stay elevated in the coming months.

Infrastructure is high on the priority list for the incoming administration, and President-elect Joe Biden plans to roll out his Build Back Better recovery plan during the first joint session of Congress. This plan may directly impact trucking and is expected to bear similarities to the 2019 infrastructure bill passed by the House.

Daseke is shaking up leadership as CEO Chris Easter prepares to leave the company. Chairman Brian Bonner said the company is in better shape to handle a departure of this magnitude, but Easter will be missed.

FreightWaves’ Andrew Cox reports retail sales earned a place in the record books with retail spending growing by 8.3% from November to December. Cox says this indicates the American consumer continues to be resilient and retailers are continually flexing their ability to influence how and when we shop.

E-commerce remains king

Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill welcome Andrew Lockwood, senior manager at Suddath Global Logistics, to the show to discuss the reign of e-commerce shopping in the 2020 retail landscape.

Lockwood says the volumes of freight, especially through small-parcel and final-mile systems, seen in 2020 highlighted sticking points of shipping to consumers. He believes 2021 will be a bit smoother thanks to problem solving done in 2020.

Lockwood thinks moving forward, last-mile systems will see enhancements as people stick to the convenience of having things delivered to them, especially around grocery delivery systems like Walmart’s new home valet system.

What’s up in the recruiting world

Hunter Whirley, managing director at FPC Riverwood, rounds out the guests to talk about hiring trends in logistics. He says there has been an influx in applicants through the fourth quarter of 2020, especially in 3PLs, food delivery and transportation.

With people looking for new, higher-level jobs Whirley says the important thing is to network before you need new employment, not while you’re actively seeking it. He says it’s imperative to put in the work building your network to increase your chances of landing something in the future.

