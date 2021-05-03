In-person events are back – WTT

This episode is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the return of in-person events. Find out the logistics behind getting the goods to events as well as their importance to groups like St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Plus, data-driven trailer rentals; why you need to monitor your DOT number; oversight panel says Yellow increased lobbying efforts ahead of $700M loan; SPAC rumor mill churns over autonomous truck software developer Plus; this week in pricing power; detergent applied to roofs causes British Columbia Creek to fill with foam; what states have the rudest drivers; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Oren Zaslansky, founder/CEO of FlockFreight; Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development, St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund; Matthew Leffler, vice president of trailer solutions, vHub; and Rick Malchow, industry business adviser, J. J. Keller.