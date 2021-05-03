  • ITVI.USA
    15,240.850
    -16.280
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.250
    -0.060
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,223.400
    -16.180
    -0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,240.850
    -16.280
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.250
    -0.060
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,223.400
    -16.180
    -0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

In-person events are back – WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, May 3, 2021
0 55 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the return of in-person events. Find out the logistics behind getting the goods to events as well as their importance to groups like St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Plus, data-driven trailer rentals; why you need to monitor your DOT number; oversight panel says Yellow increased lobbying efforts ahead of $700M loan; SPAC rumor mill churns over autonomous truck software developer Plus; this week in pricing power; detergent applied to roofs causes British Columbia Creek to fill with foam; what states have the rudest drivers; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Oren Zaslansky, founder/CEO of FlockFreight; Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development, St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund; Matthew Leffler, vice president of trailer solutions, vHub; and Rick Malchow, industry business adviser, J. J. Keller.

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, May 3, 2021
0 55 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc