Increased Amazon flight activity boosts Sun Country cargo revenue

Airline’s cargo fleet to reach 22 aircraft by mid-summer

Sun Country Airlines operates 20 Boeing 737-800 narrowbody freighters on behalf of Amazon Air. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Sun Country Airlines on Thursday reported record cargo revenue of $48 million for the fourth quarter primarily driven by the addition of eight freighter aircraft last year under its transportation service agreement with Amazon. 

Cargo has become an increasingly important prong in the Minneapolis-based carrier’s diversified business model — it is best known for passenger service to leisure destinations and also operates charter flights. It agreed last month to be sold to Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), another passenger airline that mostly serves secondary markets. Allegiant has said it welcomes the Amazon business.

Cargo revenue increased 68% year over year behind 50.6% growth in flight hours. Sun Country (NASDAQ: SCNY) has operated a dozen Boeing 737-800 converted freighters in Amazon’s network for six years. Last year, Amazon transferred eight more aircraft from another vendor to Sun Country. Full-year cargo revenue jumped 44.6% to $155 million. 

The carrier reiterated that it plans to add two freighters, supplied by Amazon, bringing the fleet to 22 cargo aircraft. The new planes are expected to be operational in July. One of the new freighters will be utilized as a spare to ensure schedule reliability for Amazon, according to the earnings report.

A new operations base at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, where Amazon’s North America super hub is located, is scheduled to open this month. Management said it will help improve efficiency for the Amazon operation. Sun Country currently shares facilities with other carriers. 

Overall, Sun Country generated $281 million in revenue, up 7.9% year over year and its fourteenth consecutive profitable quarter, although net income dropped nearly 40% to $8.1 million. 

The Allegiant transaction is expected to close in the second half, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

