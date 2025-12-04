Indiana port expands barge steel capacity 

Indiana River & Rail Terminals has expanded capacity for barge shipments of steel and general cargo at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville by 40%.

The Ohio River terminal operator said it leased its fourth building, raising storage capacity to 350,000 square feet within the port.

The operator is a joint venture between Ports of Indiana and Superior River Terminals Indiana, and is the largest general cargo operator on the Ohio River. IRRT manages seven buildings on 2,200 acres at two of the state’s three ports, in Mount Vernon and Jeffersonville.

“With consistent double-digit growth since 2022, driven by strong demand and strategic location advantages, IRRT is now poised to serve more customers and handle increased cargo volumes with expanded facilities and enhanced multimodal capabilities,” the company said in a release.