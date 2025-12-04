Indiana port expands barge steel capacity 

Indiana River & Rail Terminals has expanded capacity for barge shipments of steel and general cargo at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville by 40%.
The Ohio River terminal operator said it leased its fourth building, raising storage capacity to 350,000 square feet within the port.
The operator is a joint venture between Ports of Indiana and Superior River Terminals Indiana, and is the largest general cargo operator on the Ohio River. IRRT manages seven buildings on 2,200 acres at two of the state’s three ports, in Mount Vernon and Jeffersonville.
“With consistent double-digit growth since 2022, driven by strong demand and strategic location advantages, IRRT is now poised to serve more customers and handle increased cargo volumes with expanded facilities and enhanced multimodal capabilities,” the company said in a release.
IRRT said that Jeffersonville was nearing capacity for steel shipments in late 2024, prompting the lease of a 156,000-square-foot building within the port. The facility will supplement existing warehouse capacity of 195,000 square feet.
“Indiana River & Rail’s growth reflects the strength of our partnership and the increasing demand for flexible, multimodal logistics solutions in southern Indiana,” said Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Jody Peacock, in a release. “We’re proud to support this expansion and ensure Jeffersonville remains a vital hub for barge, rail, and truck shipments.”
The company said that the expanded footprint will include opportunities for Foreign-Trade Zone storage, heavy lift cargo, rail transload, and support for higher volumes of barge, rail, and truck operations.
“The expansion positions Jeffersonville to serve a broader range of industries and cargo types, while offering the speed, reliability, and service advantages of an agile port,” the company stated.
IRRT also operates a new outdoor storage facility created by Ports of Indiana’s Marine Highway grant, designed to accommodate barge shuttles for Nucor and other steel companies.
In 2024 Indiana’s Burns Harbor dedicated $25 million to infrastructure upgrades, including two new railyards and the port’s first all-new dock in two decades, in a bid to attract ocean cargo via the Great Lakes.
“Indiana River & Rail serves as a model of collaborative growth, combining the operational expertise of an experienced logistics company and the economic development mission of Ports of Indiana to deliver major returns for our region,” said George Ott, port director for Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville, in the release. “Together, these partners are committed to delivering efficient, customer-focused solutions that drive economic development and global trade.”