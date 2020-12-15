Industry standouts work to make logistics more efficient

FreightWaves’ well-known rapid-fire demos give companies the opportunity to present their newest, most innovative offerings to an audience of their peers. Presenters aim to differentiate themselves from their competitors through high-energy, no-nonsense demonstrations — in seven minutes flat.

Three companies — Kuebix, Cleo and OneRail — set out to impress the crowd during FreightWaves’ North American Supply Chain Summit on Tuesday.

Kuebix

The Kuebix transportation management system (TMS) is built for today’s shipping and work-from-home environment with its cloud-based and mobile configuration. Shipments of any type can be created, rated, tendered and documented within the platform ⁠— processes that can be streamlined for accuracy by integrating with an enterprise resource planning or warehouse management software system.

Kuebix intuitively populates the fields for pickup and delivery dates, as well as consignee and service information. With all rates presented, users easily select the preferred or lowest-cost carrier and book the shipment. Using the company’s branding, Kuebix can then create bills-of-lading or other necessary documents.

To gain market intelligence, Kuebix integrates with benchmarking services like Trimble Marketplace, DAT or Truckstop.com. In a tight capacity environment, Kuebix’s Loadmatch helps shippers and brokers find trucks on the spot market. As a Trimble company, Kuebix has access to the map-based real-time tracking, visibility and exception management tool for all shipments on a unified dashboard. Notifications can be sent to customers with ETA updates.

The Kuebix platform also offers customizable and strategic analytics around payments, delayed shipments or lost opportunity.

Cleo

In an increasingly digital world, it is important for solutions to be as streamlined and interconnected as possible to maximize efficiency and cut down on confusion. Cleo Integration Cloud helps make simple integrations a reality.

The data integration platform is designed to help companies tie together mission critical processes — from load tender to invoice. The tool is focused on functionality, easily partnering with EDI, API and file-based integrations.

This blend of integrations in the same platform proves especially powerful in omnichannel use cases, according to Cleo Principal Solutions Architect Jacob Olson. The platform also allows all partner connections to be configured and controlled in a self-service manner.

Designed to facilitate a host of processes through a single platform, Cleo is dedicated to simplifying the future of integration.

OneRail

Bill Catania founded OneRail in response to a frustrating experience in which a home improvement store was unable to provide him same-day delivery for a refrigerator. This event convinced him that the final-mile delivery sector was broken and needed to be fixed.

OneRail is a delivery solution that connects shippers to couriers seamlessly, providing multimodal delivery and shipment management across all final-mile shipping modes. The delivery orchestration platform reduces fulfillment operation costs by 70% and increases in delivery speed by 35%.

Over 120 couriers make up its North American network of 4.5 million drivers, placing OneRail in virtually every market coast to coast.

Catania promotes the OneRail platform as a shipper-centric solution. The platform allows shippers to set up and configure their own branded messages to send to customers while a delivery is in transit. Shippers can also create a landing page where recipients can schedule, reschedule, cancel or track a delivery as well as rate their experience with the courier.

“Your business has the ability to completely control the customer experience,” Catania said. “The service is branded to the shipper; You own it. OneRail’s name isn’t mentioned anywhere.”

This is achieved through OneRail’s connection of disparate courier networks, which allows even customers complete visibility of the delivery process from warehouse to doorstep.

Exceptions such as late deliveries can also be effectively managed on OneRail’s platform. Its logistics management team monitors deliveries in real time and alerts customers and couriers when exceptions are detected.