  • ITVI.USA
    15,314.590
    184.430
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.080
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,313.750
    188.540
    1.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.350
    0.280
    9.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.090
    0.230
    8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.730
    0.070
    4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.100
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    0.120
    5.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.570
    0.220
    6.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Inflation and stock sell-offs — The Stockout

Is inflation part of the new normal?

Kaylee Nix
Friday, May 14, 2021
Trust the experts at Echo Global Logistics for all your freight transportation and CPG shipping needs. Whether you are a Fortune 100 CPG company or a specialty food manufacturer, Echo has solutions to fit your needs. With their dedicated team as well as EchoShip, a self-service shipping portal allowing you to quote, book, ship, and track – Echo has you covered. Technology at your fingertips and experts by your side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To find out how Echo can simplify your transportation management, visit www.echo.com/cpg today.

This week was defined by inflation data and the corresponding sell-off in the stock market. On this Stockout episode, Mike Baudendistel discusses the impact that inflation will have on freight markets and CPG companies. 

Plus, he breaks down the latest spikes in freight rates and recent CPG company news, including how a lot of CPG companies have made a big push into expanding into products that appeal to more affluent people.

Baudendistel uses the latest stats from truckstop.com to break down the higher rates and says the rate bumps could be attributed to the recent road check week.

You can find more The Stockout episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix
Friday, May 14, 2021
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

