NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Intermodal Activity

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, October 11, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are heading to the Port of Los Angeles to get an update from the workers on the ground. Gio Marz, director of carrier relations and drayage operations at Cargomatic, lets us in on just how bad congestion is and what he thinks the port can do about it.

Lesley Hensell, co-founder of Riverbend Consulting, gets us up to speed on what retailers need to know about selling on Amazon this holiday season.

Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, is live from the National Tank Truck Carriers conference in Dallas. We’ll hear about what’s going down at the event.

Trent Broberg, CEO at Acertus, shares his solutions for outsmarting the capacity crunch.

Plus, inbound containers will stay elevated into 2022; congestion is limiting “larger gains”; U.S. intermodal rail traffic softened in September on supply chain woes; the Biden administration is pushing shippers and carriers to expand operating hours; man orders 100 tacos on first date; and it’s Dooner’s 300th episode. 

Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, October 11, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

