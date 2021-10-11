Intermodal Activity

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are heading to the Port of Los Angeles to get an update from the workers on the ground. Gio Marz, director of carrier relations and drayage operations at Cargomatic, lets us in on just how bad congestion is and what he thinks the port can do about it.

Lesley Hensell, co-founder of Riverbend Consulting, gets us up to speed on what retailers need to know about selling on Amazon this holiday season.

Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, is live from the National Tank Truck Carriers conference in Dallas. We’ll hear about what’s going down at the event.

Trent Broberg, CEO at Acertus, shares his solutions for outsmarting the capacity crunch.

Plus, inbound containers will stay elevated into 2022; congestion is limiting “larger gains”; U.S. intermodal rail traffic softened in September on supply chain woes; the Biden administration is pushing shippers and carriers to expand operating hours; man orders 100 tacos on first date; and it’s Dooner’s 300th episode.

