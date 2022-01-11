Intermodal provider RoadOne acquires dedicated fleet EHS Trucking

Intermodal transportation provider RoadOne IntermodaLogistics announced it has acquired dedicated carrier EHS Trucking and affiliate EHS Truck & Trailer.

Located near Detroit, EHS serves automotive original equipment manufacturers like Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) throughout Michigan, Indiana and Ohio with its 235 drivers and a fleet of more than 200 trucks and 1,000 trailers. Its maintenance and repair segment services medium- and heavy-duty diesel vehicles.

EHS founder and President Ed Worley will remain on as an adviser to the company, with General Manager Mike Lemere assuming the day-to-day operations as senior vice president. The company will rebrand as EHS LogisticSolutions.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re working to help alleviate the challenges shippers face today, including truck capacity, distribution and logistics solutions,” Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne, said in a press release. “Ed and Mike’s strong work ethic and commitment to safety are valued at RoadOne and by the industry.”

The acquisition of a large trailer fleet “will help to expand RoadOne’s dedicated solutions capabilities.”

EHS marks RoadOne’s ninth acquisition in five years. In September, RoadOne acquired dray operator Rose Transportation.

Randolph, Massachusetts-based RoadOne is an asset-light, single-source intermodal provider offering “port-to-floor” service through a portfolio of affiliates. It provides port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, transloading and warehousing services as well as dedicated truckload transportation and drayage brokerage. RoadOne’s coast-to-coast network includes more than 2,000 trucks, 71 locations and 75 million square feet of warehousing space.

Boston-based mid-market private equity firm Nonantum Capital is RoadOne’s financial sponsor.

“We are very excited to become part of the RoadOne organization and know that we will now have a greater array of logistics, drayage and distribution resources to support our customers and drivers,” Worley said.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Watch: How you doin’, Port of New York/New Jersey