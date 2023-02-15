International Maritime Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) has announced the 29th International Maritime Hall of Fame inductees.

They are Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority; Brian Buckley McAllister, president of McAllister Towing; Jeremy Nixon, CEO of Ocean Network Express; Semiramis Paliou, director and CEO of Diana Shipping and chair of the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association; and Bill Shea, CEO of DCLI.

International Maritime Hall of Fame inductees are, left to right, Griff Lynch, Brian Buckley McAllister, Jeremy Nixon, Semiramis Paliou and Bill Shea.

“The maritime industry has met the demand of unprecedented boom and has adapted skillfully to meet the ever-changing evolution of commerce, safety, security and sustainability,” Stephen Lyman, MAPONY/NJ executive director, said in the announcement. “This honor is reserved for those who have made a lasting difference in our industry and helped advance all aspects of the global transportation industry. This year’s five leaders have earned their place in the industry and in the International Maritime Hall of Fame 2023.”

The honorees will be inducted during a dinner gala May 17 at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

MAPONY/NY was established in 1873 as a marine exchange to monitor vessel arrival, departure and berthing information. It continues to report on vital data about maritime operations but has expanded as a trade association representing multiple interests and stakeholders to ensure the safety of navigation, security of marine assets, sustainability of the marine environment and competitiveness of marine services.