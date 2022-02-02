  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Is Freedom Convoy headed to US?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, February 2, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to trucker Brian Brase about the Freedom Convoy and whether a similar protest is headed to the U.S. He shares what the plans are for the Convoy to DC 2022 event.

EXO Freight CEO and co-founder Kurtis Tryber shares his story behind building the marketplace for open-deck shippers. 

Matthew Vega-Sanz, CEO at Lula Trucking, decided to join the trucking industry after hearing about the overpricing of insurance through his older brother, who are owns a fleet. His company has created a pay-per-day insurance model that allows truckers to save on insurance by only paying for days when the truck is actually in use.

Guillermo Mayol, CEO at FR8 Company, has created an app for truck drivers and trucking companies to use as a time stamp at the ports, rail terminals and now at any location where they may have a wait time. We’ll learn all about it. 

Cameron Robertson, CEO and president at 3PL Systems Inc., discusses the process and technology behind automating a load.

Plus, time loops and more on this Groundhog Day edition of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.