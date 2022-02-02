Is Freedom Convoy headed to US?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to trucker Brian Brase about the Freedom Convoy and whether a similar protest is headed to the U.S. He shares what the plans are for the Convoy to DC 2022 event.

EXO Freight CEO and co-founder Kurtis Tryber shares his story behind building the marketplace for open-deck shippers.

Matthew Vega-Sanz, CEO at Lula Trucking, decided to join the trucking industry after hearing about the overpricing of insurance through his older brother, who are owns a fleet. His company has created a pay-per-day insurance model that allows truckers to save on insurance by only paying for days when the truck is actually in use.

Guillermo Mayol, CEO at FR8 Company, has created an app for truck drivers and trucking companies to use as a time stamp at the ports, rail terminals and now at any location where they may have a wait time. We’ll learn all about it.

Cameron Robertson, CEO and president at 3PL Systems Inc., discusses the process and technology behind automating a load.

Plus, time loops and more on this Groundhog Day edition of WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

