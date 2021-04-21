Is help on the way for freight markets? — #WithSONAR

With summer already on the horizon, carriers are fighting to find more capacity to get them through produce season. On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor look at whether truck manufacturers will be able to provide that capacity in time.

They welcome Chris Seeds, sales director at Bridge Logistics, and discuss when the backlog of orders from last fall will be fulfilled. Most manufacturers are having issues completing truck builds thanks to a lingering shortage of semiconductors.

Seeds, Taylor and Falasca look at the market outlook for summer and fall 2021 and talk about other factors that determine the volatility of the market.

Falasca and Taylor also show you what SONAR charts can help you see regarding port activity in the U.S. and how you can customize SONAR to work best for your business.



You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

