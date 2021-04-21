  • ITVI.USA
    15,308.520
    72.710
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.860
    0.050
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,298.190
    65.480
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,308.520
    72.710
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.860
    0.050
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,298.190
    65.480
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
#WithSONARFreightWaves TVNews

Is help on the way for freight markets? — #WithSONAR

Can class 8 truck orders clear the capacity crunch?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, April 21, 2021
0 4 1 minute read

With summer already on the horizon, carriers are fighting to find more capacity to get them through produce season. On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor look at whether truck manufacturers will be able to provide that capacity in time. 

They welcome Chris Seeds, sales director at Bridge Logistics, and discuss when the backlog of orders from last fall will be fulfilled. Most manufacturers are having issues completing truck builds thanks to a lingering shortage of semiconductors. 

Seeds, Taylor and Falasca look at the market outlook for summer and fall 2021 and talk about other factors that determine the volatility of the market. 

Falasca and Taylor also show you what SONAR charts can help you see regarding port activity in the U.S. and how you can customize SONAR to work best for your business. 

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, April 21, 2021
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc