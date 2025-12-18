Is the Spot Market Waking Up or Just Stretching?

That story feels familiar to small carriers for a reason. Spot rates don’t move on a schedule, and they don’t follow clean rules. For years, the industry has tried to predict them with confidence — the turn is coming, capacity is tightening, just wait a few more weeks. After enough missed calls, you stop reacting. Not because you don’t care, but because experience has taught you how unreliable spot-rate predictions can be.

The truth is, spot rates are brutally difficult to forecast. Too many variables move at once — carrier exits, weather, fuel prices, demand shifts, FMCSA regulations — and they don’t move in straight lines. One week feels like a bottom, the next looks like a breakout, and then it all stalls again. Anyone who claims to know exactly when rates will rise is guessing, whether they admit it or not.

But here’s the part that still matters: just because spot rates are hard to predict doesn’t mean it’s useless to look ahead. You don’t forecast the market to be “right.” You do it to avoid being blindsided. You do it to recognize when pressure is building, when capacity is thinning, or when the load board is lying to you with short-term noise.

This update isn’t about calling the exact moment rates jump. It’s about reading the signals that move before rates ever do — and understanding what those signals have looked like over the last five years when the market actually changed. We’re going to walk through three charts that explain why spot rates feel stuck, why small spikes don’t mean much on their own, and what has historically needed to happen before small carriers feel real relief.