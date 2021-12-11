  • ITVI.USA
Is the system still broken? — Freightonomics

Are there fixes for the supply chain problems?

Kaylee Nix Friday, December 10, 2021
Less than a minute

Supply chains are still stressed to the max this holiday season and on this episode of Freightonomics, Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith talk about where the biggest breaks in the system are. 

They reconnect with Zac Rogers from Colorado State University to talk about the supply chain stresses. The three also discuss the latest Logistics Managers’ Index and what it means for the state of the industry. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Kaylee Nix Friday, December 10, 2021
Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

