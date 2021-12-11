Is the system still broken? — Freightonomics

Supply chains are still stressed to the max this holiday season and on this episode of Freightonomics, Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith talk about where the biggest breaks in the system are.

They reconnect with Zac Rogers from Colorado State University to talk about the supply chain stresses. The three also discuss the latest Logistics Managers’ Index and what it means for the state of the industry.

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.