Is the throwing of hurdles at the markets over? — Freightonomics

2021 has not been as disruptive for freight as 2020 was, but some hurdles have still been thrown at the industry this year.

On this episode of Freightonomics, Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland talk about what 2021 brought and ask: “Is that all you got?”

They also talk about the news of the day and lay out their predictions for market activity and general trends in 2022.



