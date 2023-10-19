It’s over: Convoy shutting operations, no strategic white knight to the rescue

Convoy Inc. will be “closing down its core business operations,” the company’s employees were starkly told Thursday, roughly one day after its fate was suddenly and publicly thrown into doubt.
In the letter from the Seattle-based digital brokerage’s CEO and co-founder Dan Lewis that followed a companywide phone call, there was no suggestion that Convoy was about to see its digital brokerage operations snatched up by another suitor, as the rumor mill had churned out several names Wednesday. The company will retain a small team that will not only wind down existing operations but “handle … future strategic options.” Beyond that, every other employee was let go.
“We spent over 4 months exhausting all viable strategic options for the business,” Lewis wrote. “However, none of the options ultimately materialized into anything sufficient to keep the company going in its then current form.”
Later in the letter, Lewis added: “Following an exhaustive process, spanning many, many months during which we explored all viable strategic options for the business, the result is where we are today. Convoy is closing the doors on its current core business operations and exploring and evaluating strategic options for what might come next.”
Several employees told FreightWaves on Thursday that they were not offered severance, adding that benefits will be available through the company until the end of the month, then through COBRA until the end of November.
The ultimate blame for the collapse, according to Lewis, is that Convoy found itself in “the middle of a massive freight recession and a contraction in the capital markets. This combination ultimately crushed our progress at the same time that it was crushing our logical strategic acquirer — it was the perfect storm.”
But it wasn’t just the “logical strategic acquirer,” according to Lewis. There has been a drop in merger and acquisition activity in the logistics sector and “most of the logical strategic acquirers of Convoy are also suffering from the freight market collapse, making the deal doing that much harder.”
The identity of the “logical strategic acquirer” was not revealed. But multiple reports did say C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) was in advanced talks about an acquisition of Convoy. C.H. Robinson’s prior CEO, Bob Biesterfeld, was ousted at the start of the year reportedly because of a lagging performance of its technology to compete with digital brokerages like Convoy. C.H. Robinson certainly has undergone “crushing” times: Its stock is down about 10.5% in the last year and about 15% in the last three months. It was trading midday Thursday at about $83, well down from a 52-week high from early February of $108.05.
C.H. Robinson declined comment on any acquisition discussions with Convoy.
Lewis’ letter pulled no punches. “We moved all business levers possible,” he wrote. “But we were running up the down escalator … and it kept speeding up. So despite your excellent work on our product and service innovation, extensive revenue driving efforts, and the painful and sweeping cost cuts you have had to endure, it was still not enough to get us into the financial position necessary to withstand the increasing pressures of the industry, without the need for outside funding.”
Lewis’ letter praised the company’s workforce several times. This passage was typical: “The work you’ve all done will leave its mark on the freight industry forever. This industry needs to modernize. Shippers want it, carriers want it, and the market wants it. We still believe that this will be the future for this industry.”
He closed the missive by telling his staff, “I think the world of you. You guys rock.”
More articles by John Kingston
Scheduling Standards Consortium releases API tech standard
Convoy releases proprietary fraud detection software
Convoy and OTR Solutions resolve ’misunderstanding’
F3: Future of Freight Festival
NOVEMBER 7-9, 2023 • CHATTANOOGA, TN • IN-PERSON EVENT
The second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival will be held in Chattanooga, “The Scenic City,” this November. F3 combines innovation and entertainment — featuring live demos, industry experts discussing freight market trends for 2024, afternoon networking events, and Grammy Award-winning musicians performing in the evenings amidst the cool Appalachian fall weather.
7 Comments
Pnw
Imagine laying off an entire company overnight, w/o severance, that raised hundreds of millions of dollars from the likes of Bono, and signing off your memo as ceo with the hashtag #truckyeah
Jimmy Sekhon
Tough situation for any of the shippers scrambling to recover their loads.
Feel free to contact me for any urgent shipments:
TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP:
Jimmy Sekhon – 905-266-3108
FTL – LTL – DRY VAN – FLATBED – EXPEDITE
I'm not efffin leavin'!
Until trucks are driven by themselves. Digitization in the logistics sector will be held at a stand still. Using an app for big box retailers to combat supply chain struggles was never going to work. Revenue rushing for venture capital growth is not a good model for something as old as time…logistics. Tech companies come and fail after they balloon too quickly. Perfect case study on the rise and fall for generations to come.
conned
Additionally, they offered retention bonuses for staying through end of 2023 after the last round of layoffs. Those bonuses vanished with the severance.
Mr. Expert aka Mr. Compliance
Best of luck to those affected.
Show must go on
Logistics sector needs digitization at this point (It should have been in place 1 decade ago).
Convoy was one of the players who did the right set of things to digitize this industry with technology.
It is a pity that they had to shut down.
Make no mistake, there will have to other players who pick up the baton and keep running to ensure this industry can be ready for the next set of challenges. Digitization is the only path forward. If not Convoy, there will be someone else.
Another observation, people who are making a mockery of this situation.
If you are one of those who are enjoying this failure, then you are the ones who are stopping this industry from the progress it deserves.
I will be supportive of innovation, no matter who the next Convoy is.
Logistics deserves this, our next generation deserves this.
con-voy
He forgot to mention that all employees have been laid off without severance.