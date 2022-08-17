Keynote: How new credit and working capital models can boost supply chain efficiencies and carrier financial health

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How new credit and working capital models can boost supply chain efficiencies and carrier financial health

DETAILS: Melissa Forman, president of TriumphPay, speaks with Anne Reinke, president and CEO of Transportation Intermediaries Association, and Mark Baxa, president and CEO of Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), about the importance of payment visibility through all functions of the transportation process.

SPEAKERS: Anne Reinke and Mark Baxa

BIO: Reinke has been president and CEO of Transportation Intermediaries Association for almost two years. After graduating from Wake Forest school of law, she began working at CSX as director of federal affairs. She later worked her way to vice president of government affairs and spent 16 years working for CSX. She then spent a year and a half as deputy assistant secretary of intergovernmental and congressional affairs in the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Baxa has been president and CEO of CSCMP for a year and a half. He has been with CSCMP for over 23 years and before that had an extensive background in supply chain, from global procurement strategy at Monsanto Co. to founder and CEO of FerniaCreek LLC.

KEY QUOTE FROM REINKE:

“Our members are motivated by relationships and innovation, so whatever they can do to sustain the relationships between the carriers and shippers, and then to innovate by having these payment systems talk to each other. We can bridge the divide by having the shipper, carrier and the broker all speaking the same financial language. Our sole goal is to make the transportation experience seamless.”

KEY QUOTES FROM BAXA:

“We are looking for ways to build efficiencies and intelligence back into our supply chain. We are in a reset period as a result of what we have been through and are still going through. We still in many ways have a lot of things out of sync in our supply chains, and transportation gets the brunt of it because the delivery piece is the final part.”

“We don’t win with ideas on our own; we win when two minds come together and we create something that nobody has ever done before.”