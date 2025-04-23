Knight-Swift blames trade uncertainty for reduced Q2 outlook, no Q3 guide

Knight-Swift Transportation said changes in trade policy are weighing on customer decision making. The Phoenix-based multimodal transportation provider beat expectations for the first quarter, according to an earnings report sent out Wednesday after the market closed, but reeled in its second-quarter guidance and didn’t provide a third-quarter outlook.

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) reported adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents for the first quarter. The result came in below management’s guidance range of 29 to 33 cents but was 4 cents higher than the consensus estimate.

The number excluded acquisition-related expenses but included gains on equipment sales of $15.5 million, an $8.8 million year-over-year increase, or a 4-cent tailwind.

The company lowered second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance to 30 to 38 cents (from 46 to 50 cents) and didn’t provide a third-quarter guide given a lack of visibility. The second-quarter consensus estimate was 40 cents at the time of the print.



