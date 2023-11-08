Kodif demos customer support automation platform at Innovation Alley

With service reps for e-commerce and supply chain-related firms having to reply to hundreds or thousands of messages daily, using AI can help streamline customer experience workflows, said Kodif co-founder Mike Zayonc.

Kodif offers two core products that leverage generative AI: the AI agent assistant and the customer-facing self-service platform.

“[Kodif] is a Chrome plug-in. It sits on top of any different platform, and you can choose how you want to adjust the platform,” Zayonc said during the company’s demo at FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival on Tuesday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “You can tell it to be more cheerful, and it will adjust the different responses. You can also find prompts, so queries that are high-volume, where you need immediate assistance … like in freight, for example, ‘Where’s my order’ request, we can automate that immediately.”

Zayonc was showcasing Kodif’s capabilities at FreightWaves’ Innovation Alley, which provides a platform for companies to present and record seven-minute demos filmed by FreightWavesTV. The aim of Innovation Alley is to allow FreightTech firms to demonstrate their products and services in front of a live audience of freight professionals from around the globe.

Zayonc co-founded Kodif in 2021, along with company CEO Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov, Chief Product Officer Marat Gaipov and Chief Technology Officer Norm Usenkanov. Kodif’s founders met in Silicon Valley, where they worked in logistics for companies such as Uber and Amazon.

In 2017, Zayonc helped found the supply chain and logistics innovation program at Sunnyvale, California-based Plug and Play, a tech incubator that includes accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and in-house venture capitalists.





“Prior to co-founding Kodif, I founded an innovation program for Plug and Play, which became the largest accelerator for logistics and supply chain startups based in Silicon Valley,” Zayonc said. “Now I’m excited to be full time with one of the startups, and the reason I joined Kodif full time as a co-founder is because [Usenkanov] wrote the white paper at Uber for automating customer support.”

Zayonc said every high-volume customer support request at Uber is currently automated using generative AI.

“We’re very inspired. We ended up taking Kodif from that white paper,” Zayonc said. “Now I’ve sold Kodif to many e-commerce customers and now we’re moving into postal delivery and logistics.”

Kodif aims to expand its customer base by helping more shippers and freight companies that need assistance with customer support services. Kodif already works with one of the largest parcel carriers in the country, Zayonc said.

“We want to double down on logistics and focus on freight brokerages, less-than-truckload companies,” Zayonc said. “For shippers, your supply chain customers will be happier with faster resolutions through customer support automation.”

