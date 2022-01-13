Leading from the front — Taking the Hire Road

Fixing the truck driver shortage requires a collaborative effort between companies and government, Adam Blanchard tells host Jeremy Reymer on this edition of Taking the Hire Road.

Adam Blanchard is the co-founder and CEO of Double Diamond Transport Inc. and Tanager Logistics LLC and is a candidate for Republican representative for Texas House District 122. Blanchard believes through politics, he can help change the trucking industry.

“Leaders have to lead from the front,” Blanchard said. “We need more business owners in office at all levels, and it’s our generation’s turn to step up.”

That includes stepping up to tackle the truck driver shortage by changing the law that prohibits truck drivers younger than age 21 from crossing state lines.

“If we are going to fix this driver shortage problem, we have got to get the DRIVE-Safe Act passed,” Blanchard said.

