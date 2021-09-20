Loaded like a freight train

On today’s episode of freight’s greatest variety show, Dooner and The Dude are talking about Rail Safety Week 2021 with Josh Vance, Sr. Director of Safety, Intermodal, J.B. Hunt and Rachel Maleh, Executive Director, Operation Lifesaver, Inc. as we kick off Rail Safety Week.

Brian Schnedler, Agency Owner at Smith-Eagle Logistics takes us inside the world of train operations and what happens to freight in the event of a derailment.

Grace Sharkey, reporter at FreightWaves, has a review of some of the best and worst promotions from this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Craig Leinauer, Inland Marine Claim Manager at Travelers discusses some of the large claims and losses that carriers have experienced.

Plus, a record 70+ ships are sitting off the ports of Los Angeles / Long Beach, but 24/7 operations may be coming. Truckers head West to cash in on freight gold rush. KCS and CP outline growth opportunities post-merger. CBP seizes championship rings and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts