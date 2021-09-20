  • ITVI.USA
    15,868.670
    8.820
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.774
    0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.470
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,873.680
    8.980
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Loaded like a freight train

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, September 20, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode of freight’s greatest variety show, Dooner and The Dude are talking about Rail Safety Week 2021 with Josh Vance, Sr. Director of Safety, Intermodal, J.B. Hunt and Rachel Maleh, Executive Director, Operation Lifesaver, Inc. as we kick off Rail Safety Week.

Brian Schnedler, Agency Owner at Smith-Eagle Logistics takes us inside the world of train operations and what happens to freight in the event of a derailment. 

Grace Sharkey, reporter at FreightWaves, has a review of some of the best and worst promotions from this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. 

Craig Leinauer, Inland Marine Claim Manager at Travelers discusses some of the large claims and losses that carriers have experienced. 

Plus, a record 70+ ships are sitting off the ports of Los Angeles / Long Beach, but 24/7 operations may be coming. Truckers head West to cash in on freight gold rush. KCS and CP outline growth opportunities post-merger. CBP seizes championship rings and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, September 20, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

