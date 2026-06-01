Logistics M&A accelerates as WWEX and Auctane form ShipStation Global

Dallas-based WWEX Group and shipping software provider Auctane have completed their merger, creating a new company called ShipStation Global that executives say will become one of the industry’s most comprehensive AI-enabled logistics platforms for small and midsize businesses.

The newly formed company combines WWEX Group’s freight brokerage and transportation services network with Auctane’s portfolio of shipping technology products, including ShipStation, Stamps.com, Metapack and Packlink.

The merged company is backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, while CVC Funds and other WWEX investors retain minority stakes.

“Small and mid-sized businesses have been forced to stitch together multiple tools and relationships just to keep up,” ShipStation Global CEO Tom Madine said in a news release. “We’re combining the best AI-powered shipping software in the market with one of the country’s most powerful freight networks.”

The merger creates a logistics platform serving more than 3 million customers and handling over 3 billion shipments annually. ShipStation Global’s network includes more than 75 less-than-truckload carriers, 350 regional, national and international carriers, 600 technology partners and approximately 45,000 truckload carriers. The platform connects parcel, LTL, truckload and international shipping services through a single interface. ShipStation Global’s portfolio includes ShipStation, Stamps.com, Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Metapack, Packlink, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics. The company will be headquartered in Texas with offices in Dallas and Austin. Thoma Bravo, one of the world’s largest technology-focused investment firms, acquired WWEX Group in March. AI driving a new wave of logistics consolidation The ShipStation Global launch comes amid a surge of mergers and acquisitions across the logistics, supply chain and transportation technology sectors as companies seek to strengthen artificial intelligence capabilities and expand end-to-end service offerings. One of the most active acquirers this year has been Coupa. In May, the cloud-based spend management platform announced the acquisition of workflow automation startup Tonkean, just days after acquiring intelligent document processing provider Rossum. Coupa executives said the deals will help power the company’s growing “agentic trade network,” designed to automate procurement, invoicing and supplier transactions across global supply chains. Financial terms of both acquisitions were not disclosed. Transportation visibility provider project44 also expanded its AI capabilities in April through the acquisition of LunaPath.ai. The all-cash transaction added more than 50 AI agents designed specifically for logistics execution and orchestration, enabling automated tasks such as appointment scheduling, proof-of-delivery retrieval, claims initiation and exception management. project44 executives said the acquisition supports the company’s vision of creating an AI-native supply chain platform. Echo Global Logistics announced in January that it had agreed to acquire Reno, Nevada-based ITS Logistics, creating a combined company with approximately $5.4 billion in pro forma annual revenue. Echo executives said the deal would combine ITS’ specialized logistics solutions with Echo’s technology platform, analytics and AI capabilities while expanding the company’s scale across North America. Recent Logistics & Supply Chain Mergers and Acquisitions Acquirer / Merger Target Date Announced Strategic Focus Deal Value WWEX Group + Auctane Merger creating ShipStation Global June 2026 AI-enabled logistics platform combining freight, parcel and shipping software Not disclosed Coupa Tonkean May 2026 Workflow orchestration, AI agents, procurement automation Not disclosed Coupa Rossum May 2026 Intelligent document processing and AI-powered trade workflows Not disclosed project44 LunaPath.ai April 2026 AI agents for logistics execution and supply chain orchestration Undisclosed all-cash deal Echo Global Logistics ITS Logistics January 2026 Scale expansion, multimodal logistics, AI and transportation technology Creates combined company with ~$5.4 billion revenue Several major logistics-related deals announced in 2026 have centered on one of two themes: AI-enabled automation or platform scale. T