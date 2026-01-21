Echo Global Logistics acquires ITS Logistics to create $5.4 billion combined entity

Chicago-based Echo Global Logistics announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reno, Nevada-headquartered ITS Logistics, one of North America’s fastest-growing third-party logistics (3PL) providers. The deal, announced Wednesday, will create a combined entity with pro forma 2025 revenue of approximately $5.4 billion, expanding Echo’s scale while integrating ITS’s specialized solutions with Echo’s advanced technology platform.

Founded in 1999 with just two tractors, two drivers, and 40,000 square feet of warehouse space, ITS has evolved into a multifaceted 3PL powerhouse. By 2013, it spun up its asset-light brokerage division, which crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in 2022.

Exceeding $1.3 billion in revenue for 2025, ITS’s headcount tops 1,200 nationwide, with 550 employees at its Reno headquarters. Its portfolio includes North America’s No. 18 ranked asset-light freight brokerage and No. 12 ranked drayage and intermodal solutions, alongside an asset-based dedicated fleet, port and rail drayage, truckload (TL), less-than-truckload (LTL), small parcel, direct-to-consumer, and direct-to-retail delivery covering over 95% of the U.S. in under two days. Standout offerings like its DropFleet drop trailer and trailer pool program, freight security, omnichannel fulfillment, and sustainability-focused strategies have earned it a reputation for tackling complex supply chain challenges.

“This acquisition represents a meaningful strategic opportunity for Echo and our customers,” said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo, in a statement. “ITS has built a highly differentiated set of solutions, including drop trailer and trailer pool capabilities, backed by best-in-class execution that delivers reliability and flexibility across complex networks. By applying Echo’s proprietary technology, advanced analytics, and growing AI capabilities to the ITS solution set, we will strengthen our value proposition for a broader range of customers.”