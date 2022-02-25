  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    14,469.920
    -53.170
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.838
    0.002
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.880
    0.080
    0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,466.980
    -70.480
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Logistics of seaports and spaceports with NASA and FHPA

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, February 25, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA about the logistics of closed-loop life support systems and how they’ll be essential to the deep space supply chain. 

Founded in 1868, the Florida Harbor Pilots Association comprises 11 member associations that represent nearly 100 highly skilled and highly trained harbor pilots that serve each of Florida’s 14 deepwater ports. We’ll learn all about how they support the maritime industry. 

Plus, the war in Ukraine and should The People’s Convoy stop the tires?

With special guests Justine Richardson, physical scientist for closed-loop life support systems at NASA’s Ames Research Center; and Laura DiBella, executive director at Florida Harbor Pilots Association.

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, February 25, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

