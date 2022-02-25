Logistics of seaports and spaceports with NASA and FHPA

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA about the logistics of closed-loop life support systems and how they’ll be essential to the deep space supply chain.

Founded in 1868, the Florida Harbor Pilots Association comprises 11 member associations that represent nearly 100 highly skilled and highly trained harbor pilots that serve each of Florida’s 14 deepwater ports. We’ll learn all about how they support the maritime industry.

Plus, the war in Ukraine and should The People’s Convoy stop the tires?

With special guests Justine Richardson, physical scientist for closed-loop life support systems at NASA’s Ames Research Center; and Laura DiBella, executive director at Florida Harbor Pilots Association.

