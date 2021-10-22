  • ITVI.USA
    15,489.220
    61.880
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.882
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.830
    -0.090
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,457.420
    58.770
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Looking into 2022 — Freightonomics

Is it too soon to start talking about next year?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 22, 2021
1 minute read

More companies are reporting Q3 earnings, once again with stellar results, and that momentum is expected to continue through the fourth quarter. On this episode of Freightonomics, Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland talk about how the markets will finish out the year and start 2022. 

They welcome Logistics Titans founder and President Wes Struebing to the show to talk about his early predictions for how congestion, rates and general freight trends will change in the new year. The three look at truckload and LTL markets right now and predict what peak season congestion will do to the markets. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

