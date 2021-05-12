Looking into the future — #WithSONAR

A lot of the data outlined in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform is real time or historical, but what about when it comes to looking forward? What should you be using to make predictions instead of just analyze what happened in the past?

Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor help take some of the guesswork out of predictions on this episode of #WithSONAR.

They welcome the president of BCB Transport, Rick Larkin, to the show. The three discuss what tools you can use to get a better understanding of where markets are headed next.



You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.