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LTL carrier Mountain Valley Express shuts down

West Coast operator closes 13-terminal network

Todd Maiden
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Mountain Valley Express said it is no longer accepting shipments effective Tuesday. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Less-than-truckload carrier Mountain Valley Express confirmed to FreightWaves on Tuesday that it is “no longer operating.” An email from the company said, “Existing accounts and services are no longer active as of July 7, 2026.”

The Manteca, California-based carrier was a small, regional player with 13 terminals in California, Arizona and Nevada. It also offered warehousing and other logistics services.

Mountain Valley Express announced a restructuring, including approximately 105 layoffs, in late 2024. It said at the time that the actions were part of integrating DC Logistics with GLS U.S. Freight and GLS U.S. Solutions. (DC Logistics acquired the GLS businesses from their Netherlands-based parent earlier that year and revived the Mountain Valley brand.)

In an October news release from Carrier Logistics, Inc., a freight management software provider, Mountain Valley Express highlighted its “aggressive growth goals.” The announcement revealed that the carrier had selected the provider’s TMS platform.

Mountain Valley Express is listed with 277 power units, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.

A link has been provided for creditors to file claims.

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Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.