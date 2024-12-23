Layoffs hit more than 900 workers tied to freight industry across US

More layoffs have hit freight-related companies across the U.S., with 948 job cuts recently announced by companies in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and New York.

It is the fourth wave of layoffs across the nation’s supply chain industry since early October, according to firms filing Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices.

Over the past eight weeks, companies announcing job cuts or facility closures include Amazon, GXO, UPS, DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, Advance Auto Parts, Great Dane, Ryder, True Value Co., CJ Logistics America, PepsiCo, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling LLC, Hunt & Sons LLC, Americold Logistics, Green Thumb Produce Inc., 3E Logistics NJ Inc., Genuine Parts Co. and Trademango Solutions.

More recent cuts have been announced by the following companies.

FedEx

Delivery giant FedEx (Nasdaq: FDX) will lay off 341 employees at facilities in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, according to WARN Act notices.

The layoffs include 123 workers at a logistics center in Durham and 218 employees from a shipping facility in Raleigh.

The layoffs at both facilities will mainly impact couriers and will be finalized by Feb. 3.

The closure and layoffs are part of FedEx’s Network 2.0 initiative to merge the company’s Express and Ground operations, FedEx told Supply Chain Dive.





Anchor Glass Container Corp.

Anchor Glass Container Corp. said it will close a facility in Jacksonville, Florida, and lay off 144 employees. The closure is expected to be completed by Feb. 14.

“Changing business needs require us to close this facility permanently,” the company said in a letter to state officials.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the facility was one of six manufacturing sites for the glass container business.

Founded in 1997, Tampa, Florida-based Anchor Glass Container Corp. offers packaging solutions for the beer, beverage, spirits and food industries. The company has 2,000 employees and five plants across the country.

Russ Davis Wholesale

Fresh produce distributor Russ Davis Wholesale announced the closure of its facility in Pueblo, Colorado, and the layoff of 109 workers by Jan. 31.

“This closure will be permanent and will result in the permanent layoff of all employees at this location,” Nicole O’Connell, director of human resources at Russ Davis, said in a WARN notice filed in Colorado.

Russ Davis Wholesale did not provide a reason for the closure. Among those laid off will be 14 truck drivers and 57 warehouse production workers.

Wadena, Minnesota-based Russ Davis Wholesale has 800 employees and five distribution centers in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.





Mountain Valley Express LLC

Trucking company Mountain Valley Express LLC is laying off 105 employees across five facilities in California and one in Arizona.

The job cuts, which will be finalized by the end of January, include more than 28 truck drivers and 24 dockworkers.

The layoffs will occur at California facilities in Ontario, Hayward, Jurupa Valley, Manteca and Visalia, along with a location in Phoenix.

Officials for Mountain Valley Express said the layoffs were part of a companywide restructuring.

“I am writing to formally notify you about the pending layoff of approximately 105 employees resulting from the integration of Mountain Valley Express LLC, formerly known as DC Logistics, GLS US Freight and GLS US Solutions, across the business’ service territories in California, Arizona and Nevada, scheduled for January 2025,” Marisa Stoltzfus, director of human resources for Mountain Valley Express, said in a letter to state officials.

McLane Foodservice Distribution

McLane Foodservice Distribution Inc. will permanently lay off 97 employees from a logistics facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The layoffs will be finalized by Jan. 27. Company officials did not provide a reason for the closure or the layoffs.

McLane Foodservice Distribution Inc. is part of McLane Company Inc., one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, nationwide retailers and chain restaurants.

Based in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country and employs more than 25,000 workers.

ShipMonk

E-commerce fulfillment provider ShipMonk is closing a facility and laying off 67 workers in Bay Shore, New York.

The company said it is relocating the facility’s operations but did not specify where.

The layoffs and facility closure will be finalized by April 30, according to state filings.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ShipMonk employs more than 2,000 workers across 12 facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Orora Packaging Solutions

Orora Packaging Solutions is permanently closing a facility in Brea, California, by Jan. 5.

The closure will result in 60 layoffs. The facility operated under the name Manufactured Packaged Products. Company officials did not provide a reason for the closure.

Buena Park, California-based Orora Packaging Solutions serves industries such as agriculture, technology, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

It has 70 distribution and manufacturing facilities and about 3,000 employees.

In September, Orora was acquired by Veritiv, a specialty packaging distribution provider.

GXO Logistics

Third-party logistics provider GXO is closing a facility and laying off 25 workers in Colton, California.

Company officials did not provide a reason for the closure. The layoffs at the facility will be finalized by Feb. 7, according to a state filing.

GXO (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider. The company employs 130,000 workers and operates 970 warehouse locations worldwide.