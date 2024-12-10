Kal Freight co-founder says no layoffs expected in restructuring

The co-founder of Kal Freight said he does not expect any layoffs as the trucking company restructures under Chapter 11.

Kal Freight on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas. Filing of Chapter 11 will allow the company to reorganize while continuing operations.

Co-founder MP Singh told FreightWaves no jobs should be impacted by the restructuring and that operations will continue as normal for the Texas-based company. According to a filing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Kal Freight employs 600 drivers and has 580 power units.

Singh said the company had overexpanded after experiencing a surge in demand in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.



