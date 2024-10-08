Over 600 layoffs hit supply chain firms in California, Illinois and New York

More layoffs were announced by companies in the freight and logistics industry, with firms in California, Illinois and New York reducing head count and closing facilities in recent weeks.

Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon is closing a fulfillment center in Chicago and laying off 211 employees, the company said in a filing with the Illinois Department of Commerce.

The company will begin laying off employees at the fulfillment center on Nov. 13.

Officials for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) said the company decided not to renew the lease for the facility, which opened in 2015.



