Air CargoAmerican ShipperEuropeNews

Lufthansa Cargo begins modernizing Frankfurt warehouse

High-density storage is key feature of renovation plan

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Friday, April 23, 2021
Entrance to the Lufthansa Cargo Center in Frankfurt. Large building.
Lufthansa Cargo has launched an eight-year modernization campaign for its Frankfurt logistics center. (Photo: Lufthansa Cargo)

Lufthansa Cargo (DXE: LHA) is moving forward with the modernization and expansion of its logistics center at its Frankfurt Airport hub in Germany. The airline this week signed a contract Biechert Automation GmbH & Co. to build a central high-rack storage system with automated pallet storage and retrieval that will be the centerpiece of the new investment.

Lufthansa Cargo said the new building will help improve handling speed for shipments and service levels for customers.

The high-rack storage system will be about 131 feet high with four aisles over 13 levels. 

The first phase of the modular project, which includes the high-rack storage system and conveyors, is planned for completion between 2022 and 2025. The full modernization of the Lufthansa Cargo Center is scheduled to be finished in 2029.

The cargo center in Frankfurt handles about 80% of Lufthansa’s global freight volume. The carrier’s commitment to making processes digital, new product requirements and the increasing importance of e-commerce have changed demands on the logistics center. In addition to new buildings, existing sections are also being upgraded. The renovation will take place during regular work, but Lufthansa said it won’t impede service.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RELATED NEWS:

Lufthansa Cargo adds pharma storage facility in Munich

Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Eric Kulisch, Air Cargo Editor Follow on Twitter Friday, April 23, 2021
