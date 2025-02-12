Machinists union: Tariffs on Canadian metals a ‘gut punch’ to workers

Leaders of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) issued a statement on Wednesday condemning President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada to the U.S.

On Monday, Trump said he will impose a 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminum entering the U.S. The move is expected to largely impact trade partners Mexico and Canada, which export billions of dollars in aluminum and steel annually to the U.S.

IAM International President Brian Bryant – residing in the U.S. – and Canadian General Vice President David Chartrand said in a joint statement emailed to FreightWaves that the tariffs would harm workers.

“A 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum imports would be a gut punch to workers on both sides of the border,” they said. “It will lead to job losses, higher consumer prices, and broken supply chains vital to industries like automotive, aerospace and defense.”

“These proposed tariffs will not protect or grow American jobs – it will destroy them. The U.S. and Canadian economies are linked at the hip. Slapping a 25% tariff on these critical materials from Canada would put our national security at risk.”



