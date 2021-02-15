  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,725.170
    36.950
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.860
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,677.970
    37.590
    0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Major winter storm keeps trucking across the South

Expect supply chain delays in Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, February 15, 2021
0 692 1 minute read
Satellite animation of te continental US.
(Photo: NOAA)

A destructive winter storm Sunday hit the southern Plains, making travel dangerous and slowing down supply chains due to potential road closures.

The storm has caused widespread power outages and has led to highway accidents and airport closings.

Snow and ice piled up across several states and will cause more issues Monday and Tuesday from eastern Texas to the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Power problems

As of 8 a.m. ET Monday, more than 2 million customers in Texas and about 25,000 in Louisiana had no electricity.

Airports

The Houston Hobby (ICAO code: HOU) and George Bush International (ICAO code: IAH) airports remain closed until 12 p.m. CT and 1 p.m. CT Tuesday, respectively.

Rails

Union Pacific sent a customer alert Sunday telling its customers to anticipate delays of a minimum of 72 hours for shipments in areas affected by the severe weather.

Forecast

Dallas and Oklahoma City had record snowfall Sunday, with 4 inches and 6 inches, respectively.

Several inches of snowfall and significant ice buildup Monday will impact places like Houston and eastern Oklahoma, as well as southwestern Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Little Rock and Fort Smith, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; and Indianapolis. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and ice storm warnings for these areas. The storm will move into the Northeast Monday night and Tuesday, likely impacting truckers on the Interstate 95 corridor.

Another storm could produce heavy snowfall and icy conditions across Texas and the Mississippi Valley around midweek. Look for updates on the FreightWaves website and social media accounts.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, February 15, 2021
0 692 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc