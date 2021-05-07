  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Making cannabis deliver — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, May 7, 2021
0 46 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about what it takes for logistics providers to serve the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

Plus, protecting yourself against cyber risk; Subway sandwich deemed unsafe; trucker run over by team driver awarded millions; reused COVID tests; and the musical stylings of Trey Griggs.

They’re joined by special guests Colin Landforce, COO, Unrivaled; Rick Bridges and Glenn Patton, Roanoke Trade; Trey Griggs, vice president, Lean Sales; and Alan Adler, Detroit Bureau chief, FreightWaves.

Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

